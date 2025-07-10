WWE Vs. Jersey Shore: NXT Stars Take On Reality Show Alum

Jersey Shore was a staple of reality TV in the early 2010s, and now some of the Superstars of WWE have run afoul of the show’s alum. Things began when WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion Stacks listed ‘The Situation’ among his potential challengers. This led to a heated back-and-forth on X.
It’s not just Stacks who has taken issue with an alum from Jersey Shore. On X, Arianna Grace took aim at JWOWW, branding her a “Trash act,” while she is nothing but class.
During the heights of Jersey Shore, Snooki appeared for WWE and even scored a win in six-person tag-team action at WrestleMania 27 in 2011. With WWE being open to celebrity appearances and matches, a mixed-tag match in WWE NXT could come soon enough.