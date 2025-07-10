WWE Vs. Jersey Shore: NXT Stars Take On Reality Show Alum

Jersey Shore was a staple of reality TV in the early 2010s, and now some of the Superstars of WWE have run afoul of the show’s alum. Things began when WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion Stacks listed ‘The Situation’ among his potential challengers. This led to a heated back-and-forth on X.

I promised someone I love very much that I would never go back to being that person… but for you, I'm going to make an exception. We have a Situation ? https://t.co/kMltMfaK8L — Mike The Situation ?? (@ItsTheSituation) July 8, 2025

Don't do anything you dont want me to do. Cuz once you razzle imma dazzle ? https://t.co/5cN52tv021 — Mike The Situation ?? (@ItsTheSituation) July 10, 2025

It’s not just Stacks who has taken issue with an alum from Jersey Shore. On X, Arianna Grace took aim at JWOWW, branding her a “Trash act,” while she is nothing but class.

First @ItsTheSituation, now @JENNIWOWW sugar baby wants to call me out too? Ha.



I call the shots.



You and your girl stay in your lane cause I’ve got a fiery, sexy Italian of my own @AriannaGraceWWE, and if JWoww runs her mouth, she’ll slap the lip filler right off her face. ? https://t.co/07sOhPTt7O — STACKS ? (@Stacks_WWE) July 8, 2025

Exactly the manners one would expect from some trashy girl from jersey shore.

Class act> trash act ? https://t.co/VAra3F6uyJ — Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) July 9, 2025

During the heights of Jersey Shore, Snooki appeared for WWE and even scored a win in six-person tag-team action at WrestleMania 27 in 2011. With WWE being open to celebrity appearances and matches, a mixed-tag match in WWE NXT could come soon enough.