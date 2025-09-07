WWE Main Roster Stars Stack NXT Spartanburg Live Event

A recent NXT live event in South Carolina certainly gave fans their money’s worth as several main-roster talents returned to the silver brand for the show. The September 6, 2025, event took place from Spartanburg, SC and kicked off with South Carolina’s own TNA World Champion Trick Williams beating Shiloh Hill.

With the opening match firing up the crowd, it was time for the main roster stars to make their return. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez were in tag team action, as were American Made. Rusev returned to WWE NXT for the first time since 2013 while the LWO were in action for the NXT Tag Team Gold. Dragon Lee was also in a championship match while Maxxine Dupri was part of a six-woman tag match. In the main event, NXT Champion Oba Femi put the gold on the line against Raw’s Grayson Waller.

The results for the full show are as follows:

Trick Willams beat Shiloh Hill.

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez beat Sol Ruca and Zaria

American Made: Julius and Brutus Creed / Ivy Nile beat The Culling: Shawn Spears / Niko Vance / Izzi Dame (with Tatum Paxley)

Ricky Saints beat Rusev

The Dark State: Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin (c) (with Cutler James and Saquon Shugars) beat The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger (NXT Tag Team Championships)

Dragon Lee beat Ethan Page (c) by DQ (NXT North American Championship, Page retains)

Fatal Influence: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley / Jazmyn Nyx beat Kelani Jordan / Lash Legend / Maxxine Dupri

Oba Femi (c) beat Grayson Waller (WWE NXT Championship)

This stacked show highlighted WWE NXT both past and present, showing the capabilities of the silver brand. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from WWE NXT.