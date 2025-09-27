WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 Results

WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 took place September 27 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, featuring multiple championship matches and a notable TNA invasion storyline.

Je’Von Evans defeated Josh Briggs in a singles match.

Sol Ruca retained the WWE Speed Championship against Jaida Parker.

Jordynne Grace defeated Blake Monroe in a weaponized cage match, a bout involving creative use of weapons and dramatic finish.

Oba Femi retained the NXT Championship by defeating Ricky Saints in the main event.

Jacy Jayne defended her NXT Women’s Championship against Lola Vice.

Ethan Page retained the NXT North American Championship by defeating Tavion Heights.

The aftermath of recent TNA involvement was addressed, with NXT GM Ava announcing a special NXT Invasion event for October 7 featuring NXT vs TNA Survivor Series–style matches and The Hardy Boys vs DarkState (Winner Takes All for both tag titles).

Lainey Reed, intended for a Speed Championship match, was pulled due to injury, with Jaida Parker taking her place.

This event continues the growing NXT–TNA storyline, setting the stage for future cross-promotional matches and significant title feuds.