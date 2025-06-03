WWE NXT Preview: June 3, 2025

Tonight’s WWE NXT broadcasts live on The CW at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, featuring a stacked card ahead of this weekend’s Worlds Collide premium live event.

The evening’s marquee attraction showcases a historic cross-promotional championship defense as newly crowned TNA World Champion Trick Williams puts his title on the line against TNA star Mike Santana.

Plus, Myles Borne gets his chance at freedom when he faces Charlie Dempsey in a Rounds Match. The stipulation is clear: if Borne emerges victorious, he earns his release from the No Quarter Catch Crew, potentially ending his forced association with the faction.

Your dream match, just another Tuesday for me ????? https://t.co/jNJCK3et7M — Trick Williams (@_trickwilliams) June 3, 2025

Tonight’s Full Card

TNA World Championship Match : Trick Williams (c) vs. Mike Santana

Rounds Match : Charlie Dempsey vs. Myles Borne (If Borne wins, he can leave the No Quarter Catch Crew)

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Chase U (Andre Chase, Kale Dixon, Uriah Connors) vs. DarkState (three of Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin)

Tag Team Match: Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura vs. Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance

