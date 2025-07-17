WWE NXT Hits Year-Long Ratings Low Against Stiff Competition

WWE NXT struggled to keep the momentum of its recent Great American Bash event, resulting in the silver brand reaching an unfortunate milestone in its programming. Programming Insider reports that WWE NXT on July 15th drew 586,000 viewers on the CW Network. This marks a significant drop from the 659,000 viewers who tuned in the previous week.

The July 15, number is the lowest WWE NXT has hit since July 2024, and this is not the only unfortunate stat. The show scored a 0.12 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, down from the 0.16 demo rating last Tuesday. This 0.12 is the lowest rating in the coveted demo since March 2023.

WWE NXT’s shortcomings can’t entirely be blamed on the show itself. The episode faced stiff competition the MLB All-Star Game on Fox, which drew 7.185 million viewers and a 1.43 demo rating. WWE has often struggled when going against other sports, with WWE Raw often being hit hard during Football season.

The show saw the fallout from Great American Bash and WWE Evolution, as well as several names from TNA Wrestling make themselves known. It remains to be seen how WWE NXT bounces back after this unfortunate milestone.