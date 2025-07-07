WWE NXT Special Edition Set for Philadelphia

WWE is bringing the excitement of NXT directly to Philadelphia with a special edition broadcast scheduled for Tuesday, August 19 at The Met Philadelphia. This marks a significant milestone for WWE’s developmental brand as it continues to expand its presence under the new partnership with The CW network.

The live broadcast represents more than just another NXT event – it symbolizes the brand’s evolution since transitioning to broadcast television under a five-year agreement with The CW that was announced in 2023. This deal has positioned NXT alongside other major sports programming on the network, giving the brand unprecedented mainstream exposure.

Fans eager to witness this historic broadcast in person will have their chance when tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 9. Those looking to secure their seats early can take advantage of a special presale opportunity on Monday, July 8, using the exclusive code “NXTLIVE.”

The Met Philadelphia provides an ideal venue for this special edition of NXT, offering an intimate setting that has become synonymous with the brand’s unique atmosphere. The venue’s capacity allows for the close-quarters energy that NXT is known for, while still accommodating the production requirements of a live television broadcast.

Philadelphia’s rich wrestling history makes it a natural choice for this special broadcast. The city has long been a hotbed for professional wrestling, with passionate fans who always add a unique backdrop to the action in the ring.