WWE NXT Star Slams Faction Allies Amid Growing Split Tease

The No Quarter Catch Crew has been a dominant group in WWE NXT for some time now but the group’s days may now be numbered. Myles Borne recently parted the group with a victory over Charlie Dempsey and now more may be splitting.

On X, Wren Sinclair shared her weekly ‘Wrensday Wrenking’ vlog. After taking aim at Lash Legend, Sinclair revealed that Dempsey was on her list. Sinclair blamed Dempsey for everyone wanting to quit the NQCC (or the Wren-QCC according to Sinclair,) blaming the multi-generational Superstar’s attitude to others.

Sinclair also put herself on the list, saying she was falling short as the (self-declared) leader of the faction. Up next was Tavion Heights, a “great guy” in Wren’s words, though she questioned “why do you wanna leave?” Sinclair clearly took Heights teasing exiting the group personally, as her voice broke as she asked “What did I do to you?”

Mr Iguana’s iguana Yezca took second place, with Sinclair noting that the cold-blooded reptile has had a warm reception in WWE. And taking the top spot in the ‘wrenkings?’ Wren herself.