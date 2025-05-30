Latest On WWE’s Plan For The Next NXT Call-Ups

WWE NXT has already seen some major call-ups in 2025 and now more can be expected. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is reported that Ricky Saints, Stephanie Vaquer, and Jordynne Grace will be making the move to Raw or SmackDown in the near future.

All three Superstars are coming off huge defeats, seemingly marking the end of their NXT runs. Grace failed to dethrone Vaquer as NXT Women’s Champion at Battleground, while Vaquer would lose the title to Jacy Jayne on the following WWE NXT. Ricky Saints recently lost the NXT North American Championship to Ethan Page.

WWE NXT is already reeling from some notable call-ups, including Giulia who was moved to SmackDown in May 2025. Roxanne Perez has since landed on Raw after appearing on the brand earlier this year. Both have been hits since making the move and will be part of the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

As for Saints, Vaquer, and Grace, time will tell how they fair upon being called up. While the three saw plenty of success in NXT, making the move to the main roster will test the trio of call-ups.