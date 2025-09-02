WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament Kicks Off Tonight on NXT

The fastest championship in WWE finds a new home tonight as NXT presents the first round of the WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament, marking a major shift for the unique 3-minute title.

Tournament Spotlight: LeRae vs. Brookside

The night’s marquee matchup features Candice LeRae taking on Xia Brookside in an opening round match.

LeRae brings serious championship pedigree as the inaugural Women’s Speed Champion, holding the title for a record 189 days after defeating IYO SKY in the original tournament final. The SmackDown veteran knows exactly what it takes to succeed under the pressure of the 3-minute time limit.

Brookside represents the new generation of cross-promotional talent, making her return to WWE programming as a TNA representative. The daughter of wrestling veteran Robbie Brookside, she’s built her reputation on technical excellence and overcoming larger opponents.

What’s at Stake

The winner advances to face either Faby Apache or Lainey Reid in the next round, with the ultimate prize being a shot at current champion Sol Ruca, who has held the title since April.

This tournament marks the Speed Championship’s evolution from its original X (Twitter) format to becoming an exclusive NXT title, opening competition to wrestlers from Raw, Smackdown, NXT, TNA and AAA.

WWE NXT Preview: September 2, 2025

Candice LeRae vs. Xia Brookside (WWE Speed Tournament first round match)

Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker (Grudge match)

Eight-Man Tag: Oba Femi, Ricky Saints, Hank & Tank vs. DarkState

The Speed Championship represents WWE’s push toward fast-paced, digital-friendly content designed for streaming audiences. With its strict 3-minute time limit, every second counts, creating an intense viewing experience that showcases athleticism and quick thinking.

NXT General Manager Ava’s announcement of this tournament signals a renewed focus on multi-brand women’s competition, giving female wrestlers from across the wrestling landscape a chance to prove they’re the fastest in the business.