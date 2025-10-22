Zaria Reflects On One Year Since WWE NXT Debut: Feels Like A Dream

In October 2024, Zaria made her WWE NXT debut and has since gone on to become an established part of the silver brand’s women’s division. Taking to X, the Australian Superstar reflected on all she has achieved since debuting, and is ready to represent Sol Ruca at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc.

“1 Year ago today I debuted in WWE. It’s gone by so quickly that it all feels like a dream. I’ve accomplished more than I thought I would in just a year. Iron Survivor, ladder match at Stand and Deliver, tag championship match at Evolution, debuting on Smackdown and now I get to have my first singles championship match at Halloween Havoc. “A championship that belongs to my partner. Someone that has played such a big role in my growth this past year. The friendship that was so unexpected yet the bond is unbreakable. Stepping into a WWE ring for the first time at Halloween Havoc was such a definitive moment for me and now defending the NA Championship for Sol, is a definitive moment for ZaRuca. This moment means everything to me. I won’t let you down.”

Formerly known as DELTA, Zaria dominated in her native Australia before signing with WWE. In Riot City Wrestling, DELTA captured the promotion’s Women’s, Heavyweight, Grand, and Tag Team Championships. Her impressive work resulted in a tryout during WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth week in early 2024.

Zaria is yet to hold gold in WWE, but plans on changing that in her second year as a WWE NXT Superstar. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Zaria.