NXT’s Sarray And WWE Part Ways (Report)

Sarray’s tenure with WWE as part of the NXT brand has come to an end, according to the latest report from Tokyo Sports.

Sarray signed with WWE in 2020, but her debut was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and she would not debut until March 2021.

When NXT became NXT 2.0, she was given a gimmick where she would transform from a pigtailed schoolgirl to a more glamorous appearance thanks to a medallion.

The Japanese Superstar’s most recent match came in August of last year, when she lost to then-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

Leaving WWE

Sarray will hold a press conference on March 13, to announce the resumption of her wrestling career in Japan

Her return match will take place at a ‘Sareee-ISM’ event on May 16 at Shinjuku Face.

The Sarreee part of the show’s name comes from Sarray’s pre-WWE ring name.

Saraeee Before WWE

Training under the tutelage of Kyoko Inoue, Sareee would make her wrestling debut in April 2011 aged 15, as part of the World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana promotion.

After six years with the promotion, Sareee left to join Seadlinnng in February 2017, but would leave the promotion later that year.

Immediately after leaving Seadlinnng, Sareee announced her return to Diana, and make her in-ring return that October, losing to Kaoru Ito.

Despite a clavicle injury suffered in the match that should have seen her out for a year, Sareee made a John-Cena-esque recovery and was back after three months.

Sareee is a one-time WWPWD Tag Team Champion (with Jaguar Yokota) and two-time WWPWD World Champion.