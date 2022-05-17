nZo Revisits His Beef With Simon Gotch: “He’s Not Worth My Breath”

Several years ago MLW star Simon Gotch gave a shoot interview regarding his time in WWE, where the former NXT tag champion unloaded on nZo (fka Enzo Amore) for being a klutz in the ring, and very difficult to get along with backstage.

One key aspect Gotch focused on was the 2016 WWE Payback pay-per-view, when he accidentally knocked nZo unconscious during a tag team match, a move that gave nZo a concussion, and reportedly gave Gotch a ton of backstage heat. You can see Gotch’s full rant, which includes him discussing the accident, here.

nZo spoke about his beef with Gotch during his latest interview with Inside The Ropes. In that chat the Realest Guy In The Room says that despite Gotch’s hatred for nZo, he credits himself for making the guy’s career more relevant than it actually is.

“Literally, he’s famous for that one thing. Nobody remembers any matches he had. Nobody remembers any good matches he had. Nobody remembers anything in his life except he’s the guy that knocked out Enzo. I guess he holds a grudge and he’s really upset about it.”

Later the former NXT cruiserweight champion admits that he has no hatred for Gotch, or anybody for that matter, nor would he waste a breathe on trying to argue with him.

“I don’t have any hate in my heart for anybody. if I saw him, I wouldn’t say a fuckin’ word to him, he’s not worth my breath. On this conversation, congratulations kid, I made you famous.”

nZo has been working steadily for MLW ever since returning to the ring last year.

(Quotes via Fightful)