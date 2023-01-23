Okada Pushing for Wrestling World Cup involving WWE & AEW

Wrestling promotions love having tournaments for cups or various other prizes. But there’s not one that involves various wrestling companies around the globe, especially the one involving the biggest promotions in the world.

The so-called “Forbidden Door” was been busted down with wrestlers having dream matches around the world over the last few years. WWE even allowed Shinsuke Nakamura wrestle in Pro Wrestling NOAH against Great Muta earlier this month. Of course, NJPW and AEW had their Forbidden Door pay-per-view last year.

Okada’s Idea for a Wrestling World Cup

Enter IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada. According to an interview with Tokyo Sport, the champion said:

“We had an all-star event before, but last year we had the World Cup (soccer), and this year we have the WBC (baseball) and the World Cup (rugby). It would be interesting to have pro-wrestling matches between different countries and have Japan represent Japan. The World Cup in soccer was interesting, and I think the WBC will be stimulating,” Okada explained.

He continued, “I think there are such events overseas, but I don’t think there are any big tournaments. I think it would be fun to have a big event on a global scale. Maybe we could have a tag team with Okada and (Shinsuke) Nakamura, or Okada and (Tetsuya) Naito if they are asked to fight for their country. I don’t know if that would work. I think it would be interesting to include various groups. If necessary, I will go see (AEW president) Tony Khan and (WWE executive) Triple H. Even in this Tokyo Dome, there are AEW wrestlers (such as Kenny Omega), WWE wrestlers (Karl Anderson), and (Mercedes) Mone, who quit the WWE. Even New Japan is worldwide now, isn’t it? There are players from many different countries, so I would like to do something interesting. I feel like I really want to do it now that I’m talking about it (laughs).” (h/t Fightful)

At this year’s New Year Dash, Okada had a dream tag team opponent in Kenny Omega and they defeated Jeff Cobb and Aaron Henare. On February 21, NJPW and NOAH will have a crossover show. Okada will be facing GHC Heavyweight Champion, Kaito Kiyomiya in a non-title match.

WWE may have been more likely to be involved before Vince McMahon forced his way back into a position of power. Depending on who WWE sells to, Okada may have to wait on WWE ever being involved in something like this, no matter how awesome it would be for wrestling and wrestling fans.