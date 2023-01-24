Original Plans For Scrapped Raw XXX Match

Not everything went according to the plan at Raw 30th Anniversary special and the company had to change things on the fly.

The Trial of Sami Zayn segment featuring The Bloodline went ‘extremely long’ and exceeded the length originally allocated for the segment.

This caused the company to adjust the length of several segment. The thing that was affected the most was the planned Steel Cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley.

According to reports from PWInsider, the original plan was for The Man to win the Steel Cage match and then get beaten down by the members of Damage CTRL.

The officials decided to go right to the post-match segment due to the shortage of time. While the stars did show up for the bout, the match never officially went underway.

Becky Lynch tried to get the upper hand by attacking Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at the start but Bayley hit her with the steel cage door. This allowed the trio to get the advantage and they beat the former Women’s Champion down.

The beatdown continued until WWE producer Adam Pearce came out. He cut open the cage door. The segment ended with Damage CTRL standing at the top of the cage while Pearce checked on Becky Lynch.