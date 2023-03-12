Original Title Plans For Powerhouse Hobbs Revealed

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Wardlow to capture the AEW TNT Championship on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. This marks Hobbs’ first championship in the promotion.

Hobbs defeated Wardlow in a Falls Count Anywhere match on the March 8 episode of AEW Dynamite to win the AEW TNT Championship. QT Marshall made his return and interfered in the match. He assisted Powerhouse Hobbs to get the title win. You can also check out what happened after the show went off air.

As it turns out, AEW had plans to put the TNT Championship on Hobbs several months ago.

Powerhouse Hobbs Creative Plans

According to Fightful Select, Hobbs’ push from last fall always had the championship win in the plans.

Powerhouse Hobbs faced the now-former TNT Champion as a result of winning the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match on the March 1 episode of AEW Dynamite. QT Marshall had previously shared a text message exchange that he had with Hobbs before his AEW debut in 2020. Hobbs had recently expressed the desire to be featured on AEW television more often and being the champ, it increases the possibility.

Meanwhile, Wardlow recently revealed that the TNT Championship was among the possessions stolen from his rental car in a recent break-in.

We will now have to see what the future holds for the newly crowned champ.