Paige vs. Britt Baker Just Got One Big Step Closer to Happening

Former WWE star Paige has verbally agreed to a massive matchup with Britt Baker in All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Paige recently took to Twitter to respond to an article that was shared, in which Britt Baker named Paige as her dream opponent. The former WWE Divas Champion seems game for the match, responding with “sign me up. I love me some @RealBrittBaker.”

The time for a potential matchup between Paige and Baker has never been more right. Recently, Paige, real name Saraya Bevis, wrapped up her time with WWE when her contract expired in June.

Paige & Her Injury History

For the past several years, Paige has been sidelined from in-ring competition due to an injury. During that time, WWE tried to use her as an on-screen authority figure, as well as a manager, however, she later was removed from WWE TV altogether.

As for Baker, she’s currently one of the biggest stars over in AEW, who is the favorite to sign Bevis now that she’s free of contractual obligations from WWE. Both Bevis and Baker have teased a potential showdown in the past.

Let’s wrestle ?? — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) October 10, 2020

Despite Bevis’ injury concerns, she has stated she fully intends on wrestling again. She hasn’t competed inside of the ring since 2017 after neck injuries caught up with her.