Pat McAfee Critiques SummerSlam Performance: “It Wasn’t The Cleanest Match I’ve Ever Had”

Pat McAfee stepped into the ring again for a bout against Happy Corbin at Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam where the SmackDown commentator went over.

McAfee’s previous performance was at WrestleMania 38 in April, beating Theory before losing to Vince McMahon.

While speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee reflected on his SummerSlam bout. McAfee admitted there were moments in that match where he thought, ‘should have prepared differently.’ This happened as soon as he walked into the stadium as he felt like a sauna, an issue because he had trained in air conditioning. He started to hydrate immediately.

McAfee noted that the sweat on the ropes nearly led to disaster on several occasions when he performed spots.

“A lot of things, as they are happening, I’m thinking, ‘Fucking idiot. You are so dumb,’” Pat stated.

McAfee nearly fell off the top rope while attempting an outside dive. He thinks he had trouble doing the ropes and not getting on the rope with the shoes he was wearing before the bout. McAfee went over with the code red.

“Not a destroyer. Code Red. Had I ever done it before to anybody? Nope, but it felt like the right time and right place. Wasn’t the cleanest match I’ve ever had. I certainly wasn’t prepared for the humidity. I’m pumped to get out of there with a dub.”

McAfee added that Jimmy Uso gave him the chain he was wearing for the match.