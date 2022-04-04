Pat McAfee Didn’t Know Stone Cold Stunner Was Going to Happen

One of the biggest bright spots of WrestleMania 38 this past weekend was Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory. Theory was accompanied to the ring by Vince McMahon, who was not pleased when McAfee came out on top and pinned Theory for the victory in front of the jam-packed Dallas, Texas crowd.

After the match, McMahon got into the ring himself and ordered for an impromptu match between himself and the former NFL punter. McMahon ended up defeating an already beaten down McAfee, earning himself a win at “The Show Of Shows” at 76-years-old. However, after the match was over, WWE Hall Of Famer and old McMahon rival Stone Cold Steve Austin hit the ring.

Austin hit McMahon with, arguably, the worst stunner of all time, before engaging in his signature celebratory beer bash. “The Rattlesnake” then invited McAfee into the ring to share a beer, before hitting him with a stunner too. McAfee got the opportunity to reflect on his WrestleMania moment this morning (Monday. April 4, 2022) on his radio program “The Pat McAfee Show.”

When co-host AJ Hawk asked McAfee if he knew ahead of time that Austin was coming out after the match, and would stun him too, McAfee claims he did not.

“Listen, I was sitting there just befuddled with everything that was going on in my life right there,” McAfee said (via WrestleZone). “And I’m not good enough in that business for everything that happened there. There was a lot of trust that was placed upon me, hindsight, that should not have been because I’m in there, like, I should have been given a heads up. I’ve done this three times, like should I have not been given a heads up? Hindsight, like they were really confident in me figuring some stuff out, I guess. But it was cool, AJ.”

As for Austin, this was his second night in a row getting physical at WrestleMania, as he main evented Night One by defeating Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match; his first official match in WWE in over 19 years since retiring in 2003.