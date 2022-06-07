A number of notable stars missed the Hell In A Cell PPV. One such name who was surprisingly not at the show was SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee.

The former NFL player talked about the PPV among other things on the latest episode of his podcast. He discussed the various matches that took place on the show.

McAfee also noted how the event featured only one match from SmackDown brand. He explained that all parties agreed that it was not worth it for him to make the trip to Chicago to call just one bout:

“I was not at Hell in a Cell, SmackDown only had one match and all parties agreed that it was probably not worth the trip to Chicago and back for that. It ended up being a 13-minute match,”

The match in question saw Madcap Moss defeat Happy Corbin. In the absence of Pat McAfee, Michael Cole was joined by Raw’s Corey Graves for the commentary of the bout.

Apart from this, the former NXT star discussed Cody Rhodes‘ injury which has been the buzzing topic of discussion for the past couple of days. He revealed that he thought it to be a work at first. His perception changed as soon as Rhodes took off his jacket.