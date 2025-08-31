Pat McAfee Lands Role In Netflix World War 2 Movie

WWE personality Pat McAfee is set to make an impact in the world of movies after signing on with an upcoming Netflix production. It has been confirmed that McAfee will play a U.S Marine drill instructor in ‘The Mosquito Bowl’, directed by Peter Berg.

Netflix describes the film like this:

“Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, four of America’s top college football players enlist in the Marines. As they prepare for the brutal invasion of Okinawa, they’ll play in a legendary game that, for many, will be the last they ever play. Based on a true story.”

The film’s name refers to a football game played between two regiments of Marines on Guadalcanal on December 24, 1944. The film, currently in production, is adapted from Buzz Bissinger’s book ‘ Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II’ that was released in 2022.

McAfee can often be found on Netflix calling the action on Monday Night Raw. In June, however, he stepped away from the role, saying he had hit a wall and was exhausted. Despite this, McAfee will be part of WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20, in Indiana.