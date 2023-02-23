Pat McAfee Uncertain About WWE Future Amid Ongoing Sales Talks

Pat McAfee has proven to be a hit with fans as part of the WWE SmackDown commentary team, but will a new owner push Pat out of the company?

The former NFL punter began serving as a guest commentator for WWE NXT TakeOver events in 2018, before signing with the promotion the following February.

In 2021, McAfee was moved to the SmackDown commentary table, but has been absent as of late due to his commitments to ESPN’s College Game Day.

In addition to commentary, McAfee has had a handful of matches in WWE, with his most recent bout seeing him defeat Baron Corbin at Summerslam 2022.

Unsure

At the WWE 2023 Royal Rumble, McAfee made his surprise return to commentary but did not appear on the following edition of SmackDown.

In a tweet, McAfee reflected on various parts of his life, including his role with WWE.

The Smackdown commentator said that while he loves working for WWE, the possibility of a new owner could make him reconsider his position with the promotion.

“Baby girl on the way… what’s that mean for my future with @WWE? I LOVE it but, they’re allegedly gonna be sold, who’s buying them? Do I want to work/make money for those people?” Pat McAfee.

Other Plans

Of course, WWE is just part of McAfee’s life, and he has various successful ventures away from the ring.

Speaking about College Game Day, McAfee called it a “good time” but acknowledged that there was no long-term deal in place.

McAfee also spoke about reports of a defamation lawsuit from Bret Farve, saying that he is “allegedly” being sued.