Pat McAfee vs Happy Corbin Announced For WWE SummerSlam 2022

Another match for the 2022 WWE SummerSlam premium live event has been announced.

On the June 17 SmackDown, Happy Corbin confronted Pat McAfee following a loss to Madcap Moss. Corbin harassed the commentator due to Pat constantly calling him a bum. McAfee made sure that the crowd laughed Corbin out of the arena.

The next week, on the June 24 SmackDown, Pat challenged Corbin to a match at SummerSlam.

At Money in the Bank on July 2, after the show went off the air, Corbin attacked the commentator and accepted his challenge.

This is going to be Pat’s second match on the main roster. He had his first main roster match at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he defeated Theory.

The match will take place at WWE SummerSlam on July 30 at 8 p.m. ET. It’ll be held in Nashville, TN at Nissan Stadium. So far, the only other match announced is Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match.

