Paul Heyman Compares Karrion Kross to Austin, Danielson and Punk: “The Audience is Making Him a Star”

Paul Heyman sees something special brewing with Karrion Kross – something that reminds him of wrestling’s greatest organic success stories. In a fascinating comparison during his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the WWE creative mind drew parallels between Kross’s current trajectory and some of the most beloved underdog stories in wrestling history.

When asked about the growing fan support for Kross, who has been receiving increasingly loud crowd reactions despite not being positioned in main event storylines, Heyman offered a perspective that should excite wrestling fans who appreciate authentic, grassroots momentum.

“What do you make of what’s going on with Karrion Kross? In what way? Something’s happening. You see the crowd, they’re they’re they’re chanting for him at the post show and all this stuff. He didn’t get he didn’t get the W. Is there Is there a thing here? Is it just like the internet trying to make something into a thing?” Helwani pressed.

https://youtu.be/yC84cp6IqYk?si=GECKfNJERCywJnYk

Heyman’s response revealed his appreciation for organic fan movements and their historical significance in creating wrestling’s biggest stars.

“Well, they’ve made it a thing. Okay. And it’s not just the internet. It’s the internet. It’s the live crowd. It’s it’s it’s it’s the people that buy merchandise. He’s a He’s a tremendous performer. And what an act he has with Scarlet. I mean, they are great together,” Heyman acknowledged, crediting both Kross and his real-life wife Scarlet for their compelling presentation.

The veteran creative mind then addressed the strategic question that many fans have been asking – whether WWE should accelerate Kross’s push based on crowd reaction or continue building him methodically.

“Should he be getting more opportunities? Should he be How do you know? Well, let me ask you this. If he were getting great opportunities, if he were the intercontinental champion or the the US champion right now, would he have this level of support from the crowd? No. They love to get behind, you know, Kofi, Daniel Bryan. They love to get behind someone, the underdog, so to speak. So, it’s working,” Heyman explained, demonstrating WWE’s understanding of fan psychology.

This strategic patience reflects lessons learned from wrestling’s most successful organic movements. Heyman’s comparison to Daniel Bryan was particularly telling, as Bryan’s journey from overlooked performer to WrestleMania main eventer became the template for how authentic fan support can override corporate plans.

But Heyman didn’t stop with Bryan. His analysis expanded to include wrestling’s most legendary underdog stories, creating a prestigious comparison for Kross’s current position.

“Yeah, it’s working. Yeah, it’s working. Yeah. I It It’s organic. The By the way, I’m not hating on it. It’s fun. I like him. I’m rooting for him. It’s just fun to see these things sort of like, you know, the the the audience is calling for him to be a bigger star,” Heyman continued, emphasizing the genuine nature of fan support.

Then came the comparison that elevated the entire discussion:

“And if and if we don’t deliver it on a timetable that an impatient audience, an impassioned audience is going to like, they’re going to get behind him even more, which is great. They’re making him a star. We’re not shoving him and Scarlet down anybody’s throats. The audience itself is making him a star and indeed perhaps a top star and he’s talented enough and so is she to carry it.”

Heyman then delivered the money quote that puts Kross in elite company:

“It reminds me of someone else by the way that was in WWE that the audience felt this is our guy. We like this act. We like him to be a bigger star. Why aren’t you making him a bigger star? Damn it. Make him a bigger star. We’re going to chant his name. We’re going to bring his signs. We’re going to buy his t-shirts. We’re going to demand that you make him a bigger star. That guy’s name was Steve Austin.”

The comparison to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin represents the highest praise possible in professional wrestling. Austin’s rise from overlooked mid-carder to the biggest star in wrestling history began with similar grassroots fan support that eventually forced WWE’s hand.

When Helwani suggested Daniel Bryan as another comparison, Heyman immediately agreed:

“Daniel Bryan, too. CM Punk as well. My god. Yes. I thought that’s actually what you were going to say. Yeah. But but but yes, CM Punk. But yeah. Yeah. Point taken as well. I I concede that point to you.”

Austin, Bryan, and Punk all reached the pinnacle of sports entertainment largely because fan demand became impossible to ignore.

For Kross, being mentioned alongside these legends suggests WWE recognizes the authenticity of his growing support. Rather than rushing to capitalize on momentum, the company appears to be allowing the groundswell to build naturally, potentially creating an even more powerful eventual payoff.