Paul Heyman Names WWE’s Most “Underutilized Monster”



Paul Heyman believes Bronson Reed has been WWE’s best-kept secret for too long, and Seth Rollins’ injury might be the catalyst for his overdue main event push. Speaking to SHAK Wrestling, Heyman provided a ringing endorsement of Reed’s abilities while acknowledging the creative challenges of positioning him properly on the roster. The veteran manager didn’t mince words about Reed’s untapped potential.

“Bronson Reed is the most underappreciated and underutilized monster that we’ve had on the WWE roster in years,” Heyman declared. “And now finally he gets the spotlight to enjoy.”

With Rollins sidelined, Heyman sees a golden opportunity for Reed to face top-tier opponents and showcase his devastating tsunami finishing move against premier talent. The timing couldn’t be better for the Australian powerhouse.

“Before it was an effort just to get Bronson Reed into a main event,” Heyman explained. “Now the main Avengers line up for him and they all get tsunami. And good for Bronson Reed for stepping up into that spotlight because he earned it long before he even had the opportunity to demonstrate that.”

Heyman’s enthusiasm extended beyond just Reed’s in-ring abilities, praising his readiness to seize the moment when given the chance.

“He not only heads the spotlight, but now he gets the right opponents to smash. Now he gets the right opponents to tsunami,” the manager emphasized.

Reed’s elevation reflects WWE’s depth and ability to adapt when top stars are unavailable. Heyman’s comments suggest significant creative investment in Reed’s character moving forward, positioning him as a legitimate threat in the main event scene.

If Heyman’s track record with talent development holds true, Bronson Reed could emerge from this period as a major player.