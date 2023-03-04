Paul Heyman: “I Can Guarantee You Haven’t Seen The Last Of Sami Zayn”

The case of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline is a curious one. The former NXT champion wasn’t even considered a main event talent by many fans up until a year ago. However, he has turned haters into supporters with his performance in the past year. Many believe that he should have beaten Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber PPV. Though Paul Heyman is promising that Sami’s story is not finished despite the loss.

The special counsel recently appeared on the SI Media podcast. He was asked if there was ever any inkling to change the WrestleMania plans for Reigns due to Zayn’s rise to popularity. The former ECW owner claimed that it’s always a possibility:

“There’s always an inkling to change any plan because the old expression is you have a test audience every night and we’re very adaptable. We think we have a really good formula here. We think we have a really good path. I don’t think you’ve seen the last of Sami Zayn. In fact, I can guarantee you haven’t seen the last of Sami Zayn, nor Kevin Owens, nor any of the other players in this act that we’ve put together.

There was a very compelling reason to put Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on Elimination Chamber. The timing was perfect for us and oh my god, we just happened to be putting that show in Montreal, where the reception to Sami would be something that other audiences will aspire to top just because they wanna be the best audience ever.”

‘That’s What We Do’: Paul Heyman

Many people still believe that WWE should have saved the bout between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for WrestleMania 39. Paul Heyman addressed this belief and explained how the loss still helped the Honorary Uce:

“So we saw this Montreal opportunity. We also saw the timing could not be better. We’re heading into the Royal Rumble with Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens, and then all the different opportunities that interweave themselves with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The timeline for the story just fit. I understand that people have wanted more and more and more for Sami. That’s the object. We try to do that with every challenger. We did that with Drew McIntyre going on over to Cardiff in the UK. We did that with Brock Lesnar going into SummerSlam when he drove a tractor out to the ring and demolished the ring. We did that with the group that we took on in the WarGames in Survivor Series. We did it with Kevin Owens going into the Royal Rumble.

We try to do that with everyone that comes into the co-starring role with Roman Reigns in terms of who his opponent’s going to be for the match that we’re trying to sell. And hopefully, on the flip side of being defeated by the Tribal Chief, the Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns, you are worth far more. Have a far more passionate fan base. Sell far more merchandise, sell far more tickets than you did before. You are more famous, more accepted, more valued by the audience than you were before we got our hands on you. That’s the whole object of what we do. I hope six months from now, people are still clamoring more and more and more for Sami, that’s what we do. We try to make stars out of everyone that’s within our orbit.”

You can check out Paul Heyman’s full interview below:

