Paul Walter Hauser Approached to Play WWE Legends in Biopics

Mick Foley’s life in and out of the ring would certainly be worthy of a biopic, one that could see Paul Walter Hauser portray the Micker. During an appearance on Inside the Ring, Hauser was asked which wrestler he’d like to play, and shared that he’s already been approached.

“I have been approached about playing Mick Foley. Really. I’ve also been approached about playing Jim Neidhart.”

Hauser shared that he’s also been presented with the chance of playing somebody else who “I won’t name out of respect for the project and the people involved.”

While best known to acing, Hauser’s connection to pro wrestling is well-established. Hauser has 17 official matches to his name, with his most recent seeing him beat QT Marshall at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025. In PROGRESS Wrestling, Hauser currently holds the Proteus Title and has challenged for other titles in the past.

Hauser’s comments about Foley aren’t the first time his name has been connected to the WWE Hall of Famer. During an interview on Casual Conversations with The Classic in May 2025, Foley shared that Hauser had shown interest in portraying him. Foley gave Hauser his seal of approval, saying Paul could “find the spirit of that 1995 Cactus Jack.”

Jim Neidhart’s story would also make for quite the biopic as his career and life saw highs and lows before his passing in 2018. Whatever role is in the wings for Hauser, don’t be surprised to see him in the ring on the big screen.