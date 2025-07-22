Paul Walter Hauser Reps PROGRESS Wrestling At Fantastic Four Premiere

Paul Walter Hauser, already making waves as Harvey Elder (Mole Man) in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, took his passion for pro wrestling to the red blue carpet. At the premiere of the new Marvel film, Hauser was spotted sporting his PROGRESS Proteus World Championship belt in Los Angeles.

Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser attend Marvel Studios' “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”. pic.twitter.com/tsRGdq6rVN — ? (@metgalacrave) July 22, 2025

Hauser’s presence at such a major Marvel premiere, belt in tow, symbolizes his growing legitimacy in both wrestling and acting. Director Matt Shakman has described Hauser’s role as Mole Man as “more of a union boss than a supervillain.” While Mole Man is one of the Fantastic Four’s most iconic villains, this will be a different take on the character.

Hauser shocked the wrestling world by winning the PROGRESS Proteus Championship in a scramble match at the promotion’s Chapter 179 show. This year alone has seen Hauser battle Steve Maclin, Joey Janela, and compete in the MLA Battle Riot won by Matt Riddle.

Whether he defends his Proteus title at PROGRESS Chapter 183 in Camden or faces down Silver Surfer and Galactus, there’s no doubt he’s a champion in every arena.