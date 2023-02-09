Paul Wight is Planning In-Ring Return for Next Month

Paul Wight has provided an update on his current injury status, as he has only worked a handful of matches since signing with AEW.

The former Big Show has continued to do commentary for the promotion every week on AEW Dark: Elevation but hasn’t wrestled since March 2022, a bout that aired on Dark: Elevation in Wight’s hometown of Columbia, South Carolina.

While speaking with Alistair McGeorge for Metro UK, Wight talked about the injury setbacks he’s had in recent months.

“You know, there’s been some setbacks personally. I mean, I’ve had a couple of injury setbacks, had to get a knee replaced in August. That knee was bad for 12 years, so it could’ve gone any day! It’s like kind of like that tire on your car that you know you should change but keep driving anyway.”

The Goal

Wight then shared that he’s hoping to be back in the ring next month.

“But we’re good now, and hopefully we’ll be back in the ring in March. Everything’s on schedule, so we’re looking good!”

Regarding potential opponents, Wight named newly crowned AEW Tag Team Champions The Gunns. He praised them for being athletic and thinks they have a bright future.