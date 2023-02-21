Paul Wight Was in a Wheelchair for Weeks After Having Knee Replacement Procedure

In February 2021, Paul Wight aka The Big Show, shocked a lot of people when he left WWE after being with the company for 20 years for AEW.

Since then, he has mainly worked as an announcer on AEW Dark: Elevation, although he has worked a handful of matches.

He made his in-ring debut at All Out, where he beat QT Marshall. Since then, he’s only worked three other matches, all of them happening on Dark Elevation.

Since August 2022, the former WWE Champion has been recovering from a knee replacement procedure, which kept him from competing inside of the squared circle. During that time, he has continued his duties as a commentator on AEW Dark: Elevation episodes.

The Journey

While doing a new interview with Metro UK, Wight revealed that the procedure kept him in a wheelchair for eleven weeks.

“Well, I spent 11 weeks in a wheelchair because I was waiting for them to build the implant for my knee because of my size. I had crushed all the bone in the knee, I was bleeding into my shin. So, I’ve got a good pain tolerance, but when I say I rode the tire down to the rim, that’s exactly what I did. But, luckily I still have all my ligaments in that knee, everything’s good there, it’s a nice, brand new titanium joint so it’s good for 35 years. So, I can parachute if I want to – not that I’ll ever jump out of an airplane, we all saw the movie Operation Dumbo drop, I don’t think that’s me, we’re good!”