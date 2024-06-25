Penta El Zero Miedo Addresses AEW Status & WWE Interest

Penta El Zero Miedo has an AEW contract reported expire this summer, but would The Lucha Brother go to WWE?

Lucha Libre Online reported this month that Penta’s current AEW deal is done sometime in August or September and that WWE is interested in scooping the luchador up.

Penta was a guest on COMIENDO CARNITAS, and addressed the matter, stating that the WWE interest was only a rumor. Miedo confirmed that his contract did indeed end in August or September (noting his agent had to remind him). Penta makes clear that AEW is currently where his alliegance stands and prefers to focus on the present.

“There isn’t anything tangible. If there was to be anything tangible, we would need to evaluate it, check what is more convenient both financially and in-ring. Someone told me that it was like playing for Barcelona while you should play for Real Madrid. I can see that perspective, but I am not that young and it would be my last big contract.”

Penta makes clear he has no problems with either company and was asked if he’d be interested in going to WWE.

“It would be a good episode in my career, but I do not like to fantasy book. If it happens, it happens. I am focused on AEW and I am happy where I am at right now. Of course there is some complaints like more focus on the projection and rivalries, like it happens with every wrestler and company.”

Penta signed with AEW back in 2019 wrestled on AEW television earlier this month against The Butcher, but hasn’t been in a prominent television storyline in quite some time.

