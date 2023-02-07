Piper Niven’s Eye Banged Up During Backstage Attack on WWE Raw

Piper Niven came out of this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw battered.

WWE booked Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Michin vs. Carmella in a women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match on the show. The finish of the bout saw Carmella superkick Niven and then cover LeRae for the pin to win the bout.

Carmella joins Asuka, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, and Natalya in the Elimination Chamber Match at the PLE next Saturday night. The winner of this bout will earn a title shot against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

The Photo

Niven took to Twitter today to send a message to Michin (Mia Yim) and show off her battered eye. She tweeted, “Things imma not forget” and posted this photo:

When Niven was called up to the WWE main roster from NXT UK in June 2021, she underwent a name change, Doudrop, and turned heel while being paired with Eva Marie.

Before returning at the Royal Rumble, her previous bout happened on the September 6 edition of NXT when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction, while her last Raw match was the night before. She then disappeared from WWE television for several months.

Niven made her return by competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match last month and with her old ring name.