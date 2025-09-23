Latest On Piper Niven’s WWE Absence, Backstage Response

Piper Niven has been sidelined with an injury since the August 22, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown in Dublin, Ireland. Now, a concerning update has surfaced, with some fearing the setback could bring her wrestling career to an end.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported that there is internal concern within WWE that Niven’s injury may be career-threatening. This follows a report from Fightful Select, which confirmed that Niven is indeed injured, though the exact nature of the issue has not been publicly disclosed.

Niven, who began her pro-wrestling career in 2007, signed with WWE in 2019 as part of NXT UK. In 2021, she was called up to the main roster, where she was briefly paired with Eva Marie under the name “Doudrop.” More recently, Niven aligned with Chelsea Green, and together they captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

In kayfabe, Green has explained Niven’s absence from WWE TV, saying she is undergoing a covert mission for the ‘Secret Hervice.’ Green has also shared that she is fielding applicants to join the group, once again raising questions about the length of Piper’s absence from TV.

Our beloved Head of SecHERity, Slaygent P, is currently out on a top-secret special assignment.



In her absence, the Secret Hervice will be accepting intel dossiers (a.k.a. resumes, for you dummies) and video submissions for a potential fill-in candidate.



Only those with a… pic.twitter.com/PeeHu2XspV — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) September 20, 2025

With Niven out of action, Green has been working alongside Alba Fyre, the third member of the Secret Hervice. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Piper Niven and this unfortunate setback in her career.