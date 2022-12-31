Pitch Black Match Confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble

The competitors for the first-ever Pitch Black match scheduled for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble have been revealed.

On Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Bray Wyatt opened the show to apologize to the cameraman he attacked last week before he was quickly interrupted by LA Knight, who called Wyatt a fraud. Knight challenged him to a match at the upcoming premium live event.

The Set Up

Wyatt accepted the bout before saying it was time to remind the world how cruel he could be. Before they could brawl, Uncle Howdy appeared, standing alongside Wyatt before hitting him with Sister Abigail. Knight quickly exited the ring.

WWE confirmed later in the broadcast that Wyatt vs. Knight would be a “Pitch Black Match,” though no details were given on what the match is, although they plugged the bout being sponsored by Mountain Dew with a graphic.

This match will mark Wyatt’s first television match in WWE since his bout against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

WWE presents the Royal Rumble premium live event on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome that will air on Peacock. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks.