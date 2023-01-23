Pitched Idea for Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker on WWE Raw XXX

On Monday, WWE will celebrate the 30 anniversary of Raw from Philadelphia with a loaded card and several former stars expected to appear.

Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Booker T, and more will be there. The Undertaker is also slated to attend, although his wife, Michelle McCool, revealed on Twitter that she wasn’t called.

The Idea

WWE might have some big plans for Taker and one of its biggest stars, Bray Wyatt. Fightful Select reported today, “There were pitches for Undertaker to be involved with a Bray Wyatt/LA Knight segment.”

Taker and Wyatt had shared the ring before as The Undertaker went over the fan favorite in a singles match at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, one year after Brock Lesnar snapped Taker’s undefeated WrestleMania winning streak.

The report noted, “Despite his look on the poster, The Undertaker’s traditional gear was sent to the show.” Thus, Taker could again be portraying his Deadman gimmick on this show.

Raw 30 will also serve as the go-home episode before the 2023 Royal Rumble event this Saturday, where Wyatt and LA Knight are slated to meet in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match in the Alamodome.