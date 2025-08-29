Pokémon Partners with CMLL for Live Wrestling Event Featuring Mega Hawlucha

The Pokémon Company has announced an unprecedented partnership with Mexico’s legendary wrestling promotion Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) for a special live event at Arena México on September 25, 2025.

This unique crossover will showcase traditional Mexican lucha libre while promoting the upcoming video game Pokémon Legends: Z-A, specifically highlighting the newly revealed Mega Hawlucha character.

The Wrestling Pokémon, originally from the Kalos region, has received a Mega Evolution form that perfectly aligns with the high-flying spectacle of lucha libre.

? De la pantalla al ring ??

Prepárate para Leyendas Pokémon: Z-A × @CMLL_OFICIAL una colaboración explosiva entre Pokémon y el Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre.

? Arena México, CDMX

? 25 de septiembre | ? 19:00 hora local

?? Entradas en Ticketmaster https://t.co/4g2NeG0y2A pic.twitter.com/B02sRVeyZF — Pokémon LATAM (@Pokemonlatam) August 28, 2025

“Bulked up by Mega Evolution, Mega Hawlucha is not only bodacious beyond belief but can also take hit after hit with ease,” according to The Pokémon Company’s announcement. The character’s wrestling-inspired moveset and showboating personality make it an ideal ambassador for this cultural celebration.

CMLL, founded in 1933, represents the world’s oldest wrestling promotion and a cornerstone of Mexican sports entertainment. This collaboration brings together two performance art forms that emphasize athleticism, storytelling, and crowd engagement.

The event begins at 7:00 PM local time (6:00 PM PDT) with tickets available through Ticketmaster. International fans can watch the live broadcast on CMLL’s official YouTube channel, making this cultural crossover accessible worldwide.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A launches October 16, 2025, exclusively on Nintendo Switch platforms.