Positive Update on Jay Briscoe’s Daughters After Tragic Car Accident

There has been some much-needed positive news for the Pugh family after the tragedy of earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Jay Briscoe died in a car accident, mere minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware.

The accident occurred when another driver (who was also killed in the accident) careened onto the lane Briscoe was using.

Daughters

Briscoe’s two daughters, Jayleigh (9) and Gracie (12) were both in the vehicle at the time of the accident, and have both undergone surgery.

On Facebook, Josh Wharton, a family friend of the Pughs, said that both have been making improvements.

“Jayleigh, 9, has had pain on and off today. She was fitted for her back brace and sat up on the side of the bed with assistance from staff. She was moved into a wheelchair for about an hour. Unfortunately, she still has the NG tube in place and is unable to eat or drink at this time. They are hoping that tomorrow they can take the tube out so she can eat some real food. She’s still on IV medications and spends most of her days sleeping.”

“Gracie, 12, had a rough night with lots of tingling and itching in her lower legs. Today, she started the day with occupational therapy and she has regained feeling in her lower extremities. She is also able to make movements in her lower extremities. She was able to make small movements with her legs by using her thigh muscle. We are so grateful, she was up in a wheelchair multiple times, which she enjoys. All of Gracie’s IV medications have been discontinued at this time and she has been switched over to oral pain medicine. She is still groggy from all the medication and lots of sleeping.”

“At this time, rehab is recommended for both girls. Although both girls have improvements today, they both have a long road of recovery ahead of them.”

A fundraiser for the Pugh family smashed two of its goals and surpassed $200,000.

h/t – eWrestlingNews