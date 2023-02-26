Possible Release Date for AEW Fight Forever Video Game Revealed

AEW fans and gamers may be mere weeks away from finally getting their hands on AEW’s first console video game: Fight Forever.

Following on from mobile games AEW Elite: GM, and AEW Casino: Double or Nothing, Fight Forever was first announced in late 2020.

For many on the roster, AEW Fight Forever will mark their gaming debuts as playable characters.

Despite hopes for an early 2022 release, fans are still yet to get their hands on the game, with the only playable versions being featured at conventions.

This week, Best Buy listed AEW Fight Forever with a release date of March 31.

While this date could change, it is the first official release date that the much-anticipated game has seen in some time.

Currently, Amazon is listing the release date as December 31, 2023, and the game has been rated T for Teen by the ESRB.

What We Know So Far

While AEW Fight Forever is still yet to reach shelves, plenty is known already about the game.

The game will feature a “deep career mode,” according to Evil Uno and Colt Cabana, who spoke about the project at Gamescon in Cologne, Germany last year.

Online play will be a “big part” of the game, which will feature AEW staples including the Casino Ladder match and the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match.

AEW Fight Forever will release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch.