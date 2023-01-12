Potential Spoilers on WWE Royal Rumble Surprise Entrants

WWE is gearing up for its next premium live event Royal Rumble, later this month.

Every year, fans look forward to seeing who will be in the Royal Rumble matches for both the men and women from the active roster and those returning to the company and legends.

The 2023 PLE won’t be any different, as it’s believed several wrestlers will be returning at the show.

The Names

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Edge and his wife, Beth Phoenix, are slated to be at the event. Neither has been on WWE television since the injury angle with Phoenix at the 2022 Extreme Rules PLE, where they were laid out by Judgment Day.

The report noted that Doudrop, who recently stated that she’s been dealing with an illness, is expected to be back in time for the show and will return to the Raw brand.

As far as other return possibilities go, Johnson noted that “Logan Paul is absolutely being talked about in regard to an appearance at the Rumble as well, as long as his knee is rehabbed and he’s ready to go.”

Paul’s recovery from injury was said to be going “better than expected, “as there has been speculation about him returning as soon as the Rumble. He last wrestled Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in November.