Potential Spoilers on Plans for WWE U.S. Title at Elimination Chamber 2023 (Report)

Fans eager to see a new United States Champion crowned at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 may be in for a disappointing night in Montreal.

WWE Elimination Chamber will be the promotion’s next stop on the road to WrestleMania 39, and the first Montreal PLE since Breaking Point 2009.

The show will be headlined by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending against Sami Zayn.

United States Championship

For the first time in history, the WWE U.S. Title will be decided inside an Elimination Chamber match.

Current and two-time champion Austin Theory will defend against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, Damian Priest and Bronson Reed.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is reported that Theory has filmed content for WWE that is due to air in March and is holding the U.S. Title in the footage, making a title change unlikely.

Meltzer said that while the footage does not rule out a title change entirely, the line-up in the chamber does not suggest a title change will happen. He adds:

“Gargano and Ford are unlikely to win unless the plan is to split up the Street Profits, which has been talked about but unless they have a major plan for Ford there is no reason to do so. Reed is a longshot but they could and probably will try to portray him in a manner to become a bigger star. Priest could win at this stage and would probably be the favorite aside from Theory.”

WrestleMania 39

Theory may be leaving the Elimination Chamber as United States Champion, but there will be no rest for the wicked.

Current plans for WrestleMania will see Theory face John Cena, in a match that was teased throughout 2022.

Meltzer noted in his report that Cena Vs. Theory does not need the United States title, though it was John’s first title he won in 2004.