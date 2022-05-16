Powerhouse Hobbs: “A Personal Goal Of Mine Is To Be The First African American AEW World Champion”

Powerhouse Hobbs has many goals in AEW, but the ultimate is to become the company’s first ever black world champion.

The Team Taz member spoke about his dream on the latest episode of the Wrestling Perspective podcast, which included Hobbs opening up about how he expects to have to go on a singles-run at some point.

“There’s gonna be a point where I’m gonna have to step away on my own. I just think that next step for me is, I think what’s gonna come up for me is I’m just gonna have to show a whole new, kick-ass, different style. You can tell I’m having fun in the ring and when I got someone in a hold and I’m kicking the shit out of them, so I’m having fun. I don’t know what that next step is gonna be. It’s just gonna happen.”

The big man has been teaming with Ricky Starks, and is currently locked into a feud with Keith Lee and Shane “Swerve” Strickland, but a future tag team title matchup seems to be on the horizon. While that will serve as a landmark achievement for Hobbs, he still hopes to keep his eye on the prize.

“A personal goal of mine is to be the first African American AEW World Champion. Any title I get, I’m gonna — I know how to fight and I know what it’s like to starve and struggle. Any title I get, it’s gonna be hell for anybody to take that away from me. But I plan on being a big name and being around for a long time. That’s always been my goal, ever since I became a professional wrestler. “

Hobbs got to showcase some of his singles-skills at the last AEW pay-per-view, which was Revolution in Florida. On that night he competed in the Face of the Revolution ladder match, a dangerous bout that was eventually won by Wardlow.

(Quotes via Fightful)