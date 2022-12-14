‘President Helmsley’ – Kevin Nash Says Triple H Would Make a Great Leader of the United States

Washington. Lincoln. Kennedy. Obama. Helmsley?

Could Triple H one-day trade in his throne on top of WWE for a seat in the Oval Office? Kevin Nash isn’t against the idea.

Speaking during the latest Kliq This, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer said he believes Triple H would make a fine President of the United States one day and explained why.

“You can p*ss him off, but he doesn’t get p*ssed off like a normal dude. Especially once he got where he was a Senior Vice President, he just couldn’t. He always had control where the rest of us didn’t. Paul’s very level-headed.” Triple H

Triple H in 2022

Triple H could make an excellent President (at least according to Nash,) but the former World Heavyweight Champion is kept plenty busy in WWE.

After losing control of NXT last year and suffering a cardiac event, the Game announced his in-ring retirement earlier this year and left his boots in the ring at WrestleMania 38.

In July, Triple H was appointed WWE’s Head of Creative, replacing his father-in-law Vince McMahon, and would later replace John Laurinaitis as Head of Talent Relations.

The McMahon Family and Politics

While Triple H likely isn’t making plans for the oval office, the McMahon family has never been far from politics.

In September 2009, Linda McMahon announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate, seeking to be the representative for Connecticut.

While WWE never publicly endorsed McMahon on-screen, the promotion did launch the political ‘Stand Up for WWE’ campaign, alleging that fans had been turned away from polling centers for wearing wrestling merchandise.

After earning the Republican nomination, McMahon lost to Democrat Richard Blumenthal in the 2010 election.

Linda hinted immediately after her loss that she would run again in 2012, and did just that, but lost to Democrat Chris Murphy that year.

h/t – WrestlingInc