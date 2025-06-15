Priscilla Kelly Clarifies Injury Scare After In-Ring Return

Priscilla Kelly, known to WWE fans as Gigi Dolin, made her in-ring return at REVOLVER Cage of Horrors on June 14, but things did not go as planned. After a lull in the action, officials were forced to stop the match after Kelly appeared to suffer a leg injury mid-bout.

In a post on X, Kelly explained that she experiences a recurring anatomical condition affecting her patella. The WWE NXT alum was pleased to share that this wasn’t an injury in the traditional sense.

My patella came out of place. It does that from time to time. It’s an anatomy issue I’ve had my whole life, and I’ve managed to always work through it, even sometimes continuing matches after it happens. It’s not an “injury”, it just hurts a good bit and I have to “pop” it back… — Priscilla Kelly (@HellsFavoritePK) June 15, 2025

The match was intended to signal the start of her post-WWE chapter, and despite the setback, fans are already looking forward to her continued journey. Kelly had been with WWE until early 2025 and became a two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion during her run. Her patella ‘injury’ highlights the physical toll wrestlers endure and the resilience it takes to keep moving forward.