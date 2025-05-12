Priscilla Kelly (Gigi Dolin) Set for First Post-WWE Appearance

Former WWE Superstar Gigi Dolin is set to make her first appearance since being released from the company – and she’s doing so under her pre-WWE ring name, Priscilla Kelly.

Kelly will debut at Wrestling REVOLVER’s Cage of Horrors event on Saturday, June 14th at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. The event will stream live on TrillerTV+.

She joins a growing list of recently released WWE talent quickly resurfacing on the independent scene. Fellow ex-WWE stars Shotzi Blackheart and Cora Jade have also been announced for upcoming events.

Kelly’s return marks a significant moment in her career, as fans eagerly anticipate her next chapter outside of WWE.