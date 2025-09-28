Priscilla Kelly Robbed Of Merch At Arizona Meet & Greet

Former WWE Superstar Priscilla Kelly was robbed of her own merchandise during a recent meet and greet with fans. On X, Kelly shared that fans in Arizona “helped themselves to all of my 8x10s while I was away.” This is the second time in under a month Kelly has been robbed and she asked fans to “please, do better.

Welp, to the fans in AZ that helped themselves to all of my 8x10s while I was away, you fucking suck. This is the second time in less than a month I’ve had merch stolen from my table. Please, do better guys, and hold eachother more accountable or something. This is my livelihood. — Priscilla Kelly (@HellsFavoritePK) September 28, 2025

Kelly later added that due to a red-eye flight, she was unable to meet every single person who wanted to meet her. Nevertheless, stealing from her was completely unacceptable.

I had a red eye flight that I had to rush and pack up and leave for. I’m sorry that I couldn’t come back out and take photos with people but to take my stuff just because you’re upset is unacceptable. https://t.co/US7CMVXdY3 — Priscilla Kelly (@HellsFavoritePK) September 28, 2025

Formerly known as Gigi Dolin in WWE, Kelly was among those released from WWE earlier this year. In WWE, she was a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion and had been aligned with Tatum Paxley and Shotzi before her departure.

The stolen 8x10s weren’t signed, Kelly shared in a later comment, meaning that they’ll be worth far less if the thieves try to sell them. With many independent wrestlers relying on merchandise sales as part of their income, this is hopefully the last time Kelly has to deal with being robbed.