Producers Revealed for WWE Elimination Chamber Matches

All roads now lead to WrestleMania 39. WWE held their annual Elimination Chamber event from the Bell Centre this past weekend, delivering a five-match card to a hot crowd in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Headlined by an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match including one of Montreal’s own, the premium live event proved to be a must-see attraction for the live audience, and for fans watching at home.

After some in-ring shenanigans involving two referees getting knocked out and The Usos interfering, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship much to the dismay of Sami Zayn‘s hometown crowd.

Despite the odds stacked against him, Austin Theory walked out of the men’s Elimination Chamber with his United States Championship still intact. As it was down to the final two — Theory and Seth Rollins — Logan Paul emerged, unleased an attack against Rollins, allowing Theory to seal the victory with an A-Town Down.

Inside the women’s Elimination Chamber, Asuka outlasted her five other opponents as well. She will now go on to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania in Hollywood.

Producers

Photo Credit: WWE

Following the Elimination Chamber event, Fightful Select reported the identities of the match producers: