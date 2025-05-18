Queen of the Ring Account Claims WWE Blocked Ads, Insults Fans

WWE wanted no part in promoting the Queen of the Ring biopic, despite having a Superstar in the film, according to the film’s social media account. In a post on X that has since been deleted, the account promoted the Mildred Burke biopic as the movie WWE doesn’t want fans to see.

This verbiage stirred up questions as to why WWE would not want fans to see the movie that features Trinity ‘Naomi’ Fatu as Ethel Johnson. In a post that has also been deleted, the Queen of the Ring account made some bold claims.

“You should ask them why they tried to block us from running TV ads during Raw (illegal), why they asked us to sponsor their events, we agreed to the financial deal then they pulled us out last minute. This is just a glimpse into the sabotaging behavior… perhaps we will expand on the intel.“

The posts didn’t stop there as when faced with criticism, the movie account took issue with those commenting on their posts.

Her son becomes her coach you mutant — Queen of the Ring (@QOTRmovie) May 17, 2025

how does your daughter feel about your disdain for strong women? — Queen of the Ring (@QOTRmovie) May 17, 2025

It was a shoot match ya bum. Look it up. — Queen of the Ring (@QOTRmovie) May 17, 2025

These posts and responses mark a serious change in tone for Queen of the Ring, which up until May 2025 had been delivering posts one would expect to hype up the film. Nevertheless, these bold claims and unique responses have caught attention from fans.