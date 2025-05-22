QT Marshall Brining 1FW Promotion To Legendary Atlanta Venue

1FW, the promotion run by QT Marshall, will debut at Center Stage in Atlanta with their ‘Summerstage’ event set to take place on July 25. In a statement, Marshall spoke about bringing 1FW to the iconic venue in downtown Atlanta as part of a new partnership with Dalton Carpet One, a notable name in kitchen ,bath & flooring solutions across Georgia.

“This partnership is a perfect match. Dalton Carpet One is a name synonymous with quality and community values—just like 1FW. Together, we’re bringing unforgettable entertainment to Atlanta fans in a way that’s both exciting and family-oriented.”

SUMMERSTAGE was an idea @TeilMargaret and I had and I’m so proud that Dalton Carpet One Floor & Home will be supporting 1FW in putting on such an amazing event! https://t.co/kmbB8CpPgV pic.twitter.com/HEBi0zkR7t — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) May 21, 2025

It won’t be just wrestling action that fans will get to experience at SummerStage. On Facebook, it has been confirmed that several meet and greets will take place. Fans will have the chance to meet Marshall and some notable names from AEW including Harley Cameron, Tony Schiavone, and MJF.

The Center Stage Theater is no stranger to wrestling, having hosted WWE NXT, TNA Wrestling, Ring of Honor, MLW, WCW, ECW, and the NWA during its rich history. Now, 1FW is the latest name to join those ranks, as Marshall intends to put on a stacked event this July.