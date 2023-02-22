QTV is Coming to AEW

AEW has fans talking, and it’s not just about the important announcement that AEW President Tony Khan will make on this week’s episode of Dynamite as something new is coming to the promotion

All Elite Wrestling aired a vignette aired for “QTV” with the note that it is coming soon during the February 21 episode of AEW Dark.

The promotion didn’t provide any further details on what QTV is, including whether AEW will keep this exclusive to its weekly streaming shows (Dark and Dark: Elevation) or if it will make its way to their weekly television programs (Dynamite on TBS and Rampage on TNT). Check it out below:

