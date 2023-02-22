QTV is Coming to AEW

AEW has fans talking, and it’s not just about the important announcement that AEW President Tony Khan will make on this week’s episode of Dynamite as something new is coming to the promotion
All Elite Wrestling aired a vignette aired for “QTV” with the note that it is coming soon during the February 21 episode of AEW Dark.
The promotion didn’t provide any further details on what QTV is, including whether AEW will keep this exclusive to its weekly streaming shows (Dark and Dark: Elevation) or if it will make its way to their weekly television programs (Dynamite on TBS and Rampage on TNT). Check it out below:
AEW Dark Results
- Matt Sydal defeats Slim J (w/Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay & Sonny Kiss)
- Julia Hart defeats Devlyn Macabre
- The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) defeat Jay Malachi & Oliver Sawyer
- The Renegades (Charlette Renegade & Robyn Renegade) defeat Lizzy Blair & Payton Blair
- Preston Vance (w/Jose The Assistant) defeats Blanco Loco
- Tony Deppen defeats Caleb Konley
- The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) defeat Chris Sandson & Terry Kid
- Jora Johl & Rohit Raju defeat Bryce Cannon & Dale Springs
- Emi Sakura defeats Billie Starkz
- Brady Booker defeats Dak Draper
- The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth) defeat Jarett Diaz, Jay Marte & Rich Adonis
- Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh defeat The Boys (Brandon & Brent)
- Trent Beretta defeats Tony Nese (w/Mark Sterling)