R-Truth Cuts Off His Hair During WWE Raw Segment

The reinvention of Ron Killings took a dramatic turn on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. Days after his shocking return at Money in the Bank, the man formerly known as R-Truth delivered an intense promo.

Addressing the WWE fans for the first time since attacking John Cena in the main event of Money in the Bank, Killings acknowledged the fan support that brought him back but quickly shifted to a more serious tone. The segment segment in a stunning moment when Killings took a pair of scissors and cut off his signature braids in the middle of the ring.

As the crowd chanted in disbelief, he looked directly into the camera to make a definitive statement. “The truth has set me free—I am Ron Killings,” he declared.

This act marks a clear end to the comedic R-Truth character. Killings finished by demanding respect and making it clear he is no longer here to entertain with jokes. This truly ushers in a new segment for him.

R-Truth just shocked EVERYONE with what he did!

Say hello to RON KILLINGS!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/r6XnhSh6ao — WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2025