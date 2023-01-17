R-Truth Reveals He Underwent a Second Surgery Following Torn Quad

WWE Superstar R-Truth has provided an update on his health. He’ll be back in WWE, but his return has been delayed due to an infection that led to him needing another surgery.

Truth has been out of action for several months now. He tore his quad during a match on the November 1 edition of NXT TV. He underwent surgery the following week and later told his fans the surgery went well.

On Monday, the former 24/7 Champion checked in with a live stream and revealed he was forced to undergo a second surgery due to an infection that developed. Thankfully, it sounds like he’s out of the woods and already plotting his big return.

Truth assured the WWE Universe that he’ll be back, he just needs to heal up.

“I had to have two surgeries. A lot of people don’t know that. I caught an infection, so I had to have another surgery. So that set me back. Y’all know me> I’m coming back probably sooner than y’all think.” – R-Truth

A torn quad tendon typically takes about 4 months to heal, which would have kept him out of the ring through March 2023. Truth did not give an updated time frame for when we can expect him back in action, but it seems unlikely he’ll be healthy in time for WrestleMania.

The 50-year-old veteran has done it in all since making his WWE debut way back in 1999. At this stage in his career, he could easily hang it up and be proud of everything he’s accomplished. He is not going to let an injury force him into retirement and plans to write the final chapters of his story on his own terms.

SEScoops wishes R-Truth a speedy recovery.